LVAC and gymgoers praise first responders for quick response to deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since the deadly gym shooting at the Las Vegas Athletic Club (LVAC) off of Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive, many gymgoers and the LVAC itself are sending their gratitude to first responders.

The LVAC used a video billboard on their property facing I-11 to share their gratitude.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it took officers just over five minutes from the first 9-1-1 call to officers arriving with guns in hand searching for the suspect.

Gym member Scott Kraske says he's thankful they arrived so quickly.

“It wasn’t that long it was so fast," said Scott Kraske, who was inside the gym during the shooting.

Kraske remembers the moment he saw the shooter inside the gym.

“I was just coming around the track on the upper level," Kraske said. “The guy had just come around the corner and was shooting down on Edgar.”

A sight Kraske says he can't escape.

“It replayed in my head since Friday, so over and over again," Kraske said.

Friday, our reporter Alyssa Bethencourt spoke with Kraske, just hours after he witnessed the deadly shooting.

“I’m really shaken, I’m like wishing I had the medication I need to take for my anxiety," Kraske said.

Four days later, and Kraske had those same feelings returning to the gym for the first time Tuesday.

“When I walked in today, I did a lot of breathing and my knees were wobbly and it was just, I was really nervous to come back, but I had to come back," Kraske said. “You just kind of, sorry, you just kind of look around and see if anyone is missing that you miss, you know.”

Reminders of that day are still visible — including boarded up windows from gunshot fire.

Police say the suspect, 34-year-old Daniel Ortega shot 24 rounds, wounding four and killing an LVAC employee, Edgar Quinonez.

They say Ortega entered the gym at 1:33 p.m. with a rifle in hand, the first 9-1-1 call came in at 1:34 p.m. and police say officers arrived minutes later guns in hand at 1:39 p.m.

It took just over 60 seconds for officers to shoot and kill the gunman.

Police say his gun malfunctioned stopping the shooting from becoming a mass casualty event.

Local News Police: LVAC gunman's rifle malfunction prevented 'mass casualty event' KTNV Staff

“Our officers arrived as he was not currently shooting. If he had been, then they would have pushed through those doors and gone through that gym until they engaged him," said Metro Police Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser.

Kraske tells me, despite all the chaos, he's thankful for the massive response. He says he was determined to get back to the gym.

“I’m not going to let somebody else take away what I do for myself," Kraske said.

The gym is now fully back open to the public.

LVAC sent an email to all its members saying licensed counselors will be available this Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for members and employees, plus they also say they'll support employees who may need to take more time away after this deadly shooting.