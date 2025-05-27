LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A memorial gathering to support Edgar Quinonez’s family has been organized by the Las Vegas Athletic Club.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at HUDL Brewing Co and SoulBelly BBQ in the Downtown Arts District on Saturday, May 31.

WATCH | Community to remember Edgar Quinonez

Edgar Quinonez to be remembered at LVAC-organized memorial event

A $25 donation will be collected at the door, with the proceeds going directly to Quinonez’s family. Admission includes one food item and two beers and/or non-alcoholic drinks. Refreshments will be provided in collaboration with HUDL Brewing Co’s Brewmaster Joe Cuozzo, a former long-time LVAC member, and SoulBelly BBQ’s Chef Bruce Kalman, a dedicated LVAC member.

“He had a very huge smile that could light up any room. He was one that could really change around the vibe and energy of the day," — Joey Chantarasakha, LVAC employee.

A photo tribute will be created from attendees’ favorite moments with Quinonez. Anyone that wishes to send a photo should email them to hello@lvac.com.

The community is also encouraged to express attendance interest by filling out the following form for headcount purposes.

Those unable to attend but interested in contributing to Quinonez’ family can do so through this fundraiser.

Quinonez was an LVAC employee for 15 years. When an active shooting situation unfolded at the gym, Quinonez was shot while trying to warn gym members, according to one LVAC employee. Quinonez did not survive.