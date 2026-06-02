Las Vegas police release new video from 2025 gym shooting that killed 1, injured 3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New video and details are coming to light in the aftermath of a 2025 shooting at a Las Vegas Athletic Club that left one person dead and three others injured.

On Monday, police released more information as part of a fact-finding review. A fact-finding review is conducted when a police-involved death occurs, and the District Attorney's Office preliminarily determines that no criminal prosecution of the officer or officers involved is appropriate.

WATCH: Las Vegas police release new video from 2025 LVAC shooting

New video released from deadly 2025 LVAC shooting

The shooting happened on May 16, 2025, at the LVAC on North Rainbow Boulevard near Vegas Drive just after 1:30 p.m.

Police said Daniel Ortega walked into the gym, approached the front desk, walked behind the counter, pointed a weapon at several workers and advised them to hide.

One worker hid inside a safe room, began watching a live surveillance video feed and called 911. She told the operator that she had never seen Ortega inside the gym and didn't recognize him.

LVMPD

LVMPD

Less than a minute later, Ortega walked into the gym and opened fire. You can see several people trying to run away.

Ultimately, a 67-year-old man was grazed on the chin by shrapnel, a 55-year-old man was injured by fragments to his left leg, and a 57-year-old man was shot in the back. Those three were able to recover from their injuries.

However, Edgar Quinonez, a gym employee for 15 years, was struck by gunfire and died from his injuries.

WATCH: Community remembers gym employee killed during LVAC shooting

Community remembers victim killed in Las Vegas Athletic Club shooting

Police say Ortega was able to get off 24 shots before his rifle jammed.

"When we recovered his weapon, there was a jam in the weapon and we believe he's trying to clear that malfunction and he's unable to," Det. Mark Colon, from LVMPD’s Force Investigation Team, said during the review. "He was never able to clear that malfunction."

Police said that malfunction could have prevented the incident from becoming a mass casualty event. New information presented during the fact-finding review revealed that between the LVAC lobby, the juice bar, the suspect's pockets and the suspect's rifle, Ortega had 150 rounds of additional ammunition. Police also found additional ammunition in Ortega's vehicle and at his home.

LVMPD Las Vegas police examine Ortega's rifle and discovered the malfunction.

LVMPD Las Vegas police reveal the rifle malfunction could have prevented the shooting from becoming a mass casualty event.

Ultimately, Ortega tried to run out the gym's front door while pointing his weapon at officers. He was shot and killed by police. Toxicology reports state Ortega had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the shooting.

Colon said investigators did try to investigate Ortega's motive for the shooting, including medical records and anything related to Ortega's mental health.

"Although we couldn't find any professional diagnosis of the defendant, speaking with numerous family and friends, they stated he had been acting different lately," Colon explained. "But not in a violent manner. He did not mention he wanted to lash out violently towards anybody and in fact, in regards to the witness, she initially described the decedent, Mr. Ortega, as calm with a mellow tone of voice, at least initially."

If he had survived, Ortega would have faced multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

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