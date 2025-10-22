Suspect arrested in connection to string of North Las Vegas shootings

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest was made in connection to several shootings in North Las Vegas throughout September.

North Las Vegas Police said on Tuesday the suspect, 36-year-old Hector Andres Rodriguez, was arrested on Sept. 26 after a weeks-long investigation.

Released body camera footage from Sept. 26 shows NLVPD officers conducting a traffic stop when when shots can be heard in the distance. Minutes later, more bodycam video shows a NLVPD K9 unit confronting the suspect during a traffic stop and then at a gas station before he is brought to the ground and detained.

WATCH | Released NLVPD bodycamera footage (Warning: This video may be graphic to some viewers)

[BODYCAM] NLVPD Make Arrest In Connection To Multiple September Shootings

Channel 13 reported on these shooting incidents in mid-September when the NLVPD Traffic Division building over on North Palmer Street was fired at multiple times over the span of a few days. A suspect was never found.

According to an arrest report, in one instance, a 13-year-old student was shot while walking home from school near Statz Street and Tropical Parkway. Police said the student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initially, police said they could not establish a clear connection between the shootings, but after gathering enough evidence they determined it was one suspect committing multiple shootings in the area of Centennial and Palmer. NLVPD launched an undercover operation in an attempt to catch the shooter in the act.

On Sept. 26, Rodriguez was arrested after NLVPD said he fired a single shot in the direction of officers conducting an unrelated traffic stop at Centennial and Pecos.

"Based on common modus operandi, GPS location data, video surveillance footage, and forensic firearm evidence testing, investigators determined Hector Rodriguez was responsible for all of the shootings," a NLVPD arrest report states.

Additionally, investigators said they were able to link Rodriguez to more shootings across the Las Vegas Valley, including at the Clark County Family Court, the Wynn, and Mandalay Bay. Related investigations are ongoing by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Rodriguez faces several felony charges, including discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and an occupied vehicle. More charges could follow as the case develops, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.