Vehicle collides with LVMPD patrol car, police suspect impairment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD has shared new details regarding a collision in the west valley.
According to officials, an LVMPD officer tried to carry out a traffic stop near Torrey Pines Drive and Hyde Avenue around 1:09 p.m. on Friday.
The vehicle in question fled as they approached, and collided with an LVMPD patrol car, police said.
LVMPD shared that "the individual was taken into custody and impairment is suspected." Police said the officer involved was not injured.
This incident is under investigation by LVMPD.
