Las Vegas police investigating shooting in parking lot at Boca Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening in a parking lot of the Boca Park shopping center.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of South Rampart Boulevard, according to police.

Officers were in the area conducting a follow-up on a wanted suspect when they heard a gunshot. Police later found a person with a gunshot wound who is being treated by medical personnel.

The parking lot has been closed during the investigation, but businesses at Boca Park remain open.



