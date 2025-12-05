Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police investigating shooting in parking lot at Boca Park

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
KTNV
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening in a parking lot of the Boca Park shopping center.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of South Rampart Boulevard, according to police.

Officers were in the area conducting a follow-up on a wanted suspect when they heard a gunshot. Police later found a person with a gunshot wound who is being treated by medical personnel.

The parking lot has been closed during the investigation, but businesses at Boca Park remain open.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team