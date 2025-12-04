Family of Aliante shooting victim sues North Las Vegas casino claiming negligence

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of a man that was shot and killed at Aliante Casino & Hotel earlier this year is now suing the casino and claiming they were negligent in his death.

Casino surveillance footage shows Aerion Warmsley shoot and kill Na'Onche Osborne, the son of former state Sen. Pat Spearman, on the casino floor back in March.

An arrest report states Warmsley ran away from the casino and got into a vehicle, which police found crashed near Spring Mountain Road and Interstate 15. Police say a short time later, Warmsley carjacked multiple people and led police on a high-speed chase across the valley.

The pursuit ended near Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue after police used a PIT maneuver and rammed the car. Warmsley was then taken into custody.

According to court records, Willecia Calhoun is filing a lawsuit against Aliante Casino. The records state she is the natural mother of Na'Onche Osborne and is the legal heir, executor and legal representative of Osborne's estate.

"In the years before this shooting, there was multiple instances of crimes which occurred at this subject premises including burglaries, aggravated batteries, criminal mischief, grand theft, domestic disputes, aggravated assaults, death investigations, drug activity, trespassing, suspicious incidents, disturbances, and/or shootings," the complaint reads in part. "Based on this crime history both at the subject property and in the neighboring vicinity of the property, crime was reasonably foreseeable at this subject premises."

The lawsuit states Aliante Casino did not provide adequate security to protect patrons, doesn't have enough security guards to deter crime, failed to provide an adequate overall security plan that met industry standards and doesn't have adequate metal detectors to prevent people from bringing firearms into the casino.

I reached out to Boyd Gaming, which owns the Aliante Casino, to see if they had a statement on the lawsuit. Per company policy, a representative told me they don't comment on pending litigation.

As for Warmsley, he is facing both state and federal charges related to the incident.

When looking at state charges, he was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to several charges, including kidnapping, assault and battery, on Nov. 19. Court records show that a status check in that case is set for Feb. 18, 2026.

As for federal charges, Warmsley was arraigned and pleaded not guilty on May 13. Federal court records show a calendar call is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2026 with a jury trial set to begin on Jan. 26, 2026.