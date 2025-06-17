Newly released video shows moments during deadly Aliante Casino shooting, police pursuit

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have released surveillance video showing the chaotic scene that unfolded during a valley-wide crime spree in Las Vegas, involving a deadly casino shooting and multiple carjackings.

In April, Aerion Warmsley got into a fight with 23-year-old Na'Onche Osborne at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas. Casino surveillance video shows Warmsley pulling out a gun and shooting Osborne multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Warmsley then stole a vehicle and fled from the scene, leading police on a 20-mile pursuit.

During the chase, Warmsley carjacked two additional vehicles before he was finally stopped by police.

Warmsley is now facing six federal charges and nearly 30 state and local charges related to the incident. Prosecutors are also considering the death penalty.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court next month.

