Police arrest fourth suspect in Las Vegas restaurant bombing

18-year-old Joseph Gutierrez faces four felony charges including arson and explosives violations in connection to Nov. 13 incident at Piero's Italian Cuisine
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to a bombing at a restaurant near the Las Vegas Strip last month, Channel 13 has learned.

18-year-old Joseph Gutierrez was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 4 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Court records show Gutierrez faces four felony charges, including first degree arson, conspiracy to commit arson, possessing an explosive device and using explosives to damage or destroy property.

On Nov. 13, an explosion at Piero's Italian Cuisine on Convention Center Drive occurred after two suspects detonated an "improvised explosive device" outside the door of the unoccupied building. There were no injuries.

Two suspects, followed by a third, were later arrested. A Clark County grand jury indicted John Navarro, Sarah Lianna Hernandez and Phillip Daniel Muno Gonzales in connection to the incident. All three face felony charges.

Records show Gutierrez is due back in court for a hearing on Dec. 6.

