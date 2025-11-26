Three suspects indicted by Grand Jury in connection to Piero's restaurant bombing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspects in the explosive device found outside a longtime Las Vegas restaurant are facing multiple felony charges after an indictment by the Clark County Grand Jury.

We first told you about the incident roughly two weeks ago when police shut down Convention Center Drive for the investigation at Piero's Italian Cuisine.

At the time, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it appeared two men dressed in all black arrived to the restaurant around 2:19 a.m. on Nov. 13.

One of the suspects was on a scooter and placed the explosive near the unoccupied building, which detonated minutes later causing some damage.

The bombing was not reported to LVMPD until around 10:36 a.m. when the building's cleaning crew found the aftermath.

"When we arrived, it became obvious to us that device had exploded," Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a media briefing that Friday afternoon.

Since then, three suspects have been arrested in connection to the explosion: John Navarro, Sarah Lianne Hernandez, and Phillip Daniel Muno Gonzalez.

They each face felony charges of manufacture or possession of an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, and the use of explosives to damage or destroy property.

Navarro, who was arrested in the days following the explosion, also faces charges of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance, reportedly less than 14 grams of methamphetamine.