Suspect arrested in Piero's restaurant bombing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have arrested one of the suspects in connection with Piero's restaurant bombing that occurred early Thursday morning near the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say that two men dressed in black arrived at Piero's around 2:19 a.m. One of the suspects on a scooter placed the explosive near the unoccupied building. The bomb detonated minutes later, causing some damage.

FULL BRIEFING: Sheriff Kevin McMahill delivers details on bombing investigation

[FULL PRESSER] LVMPD Sheriff Gives Details on Bombing Near Strip, No Injuries

Metro Police received reports about a bombing around 10:36 a.m., when cleaning crews found the aftermath.

The suspect, 35-year-old John Navarro, was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention on Saturday.

He is being charged with:



Possession, manufacture, dispose of an explosive device.

Arson, first degree.

Use of explosive device to damage/destroy property.

conspiracy to commit arson, first degree.

Carrying concealed weapon without permit.

Posession of controlled substance — Flnztrpm/GHB/precursor.

Possession of a stolen vehicle.

Own/operate Vehicle chop shop.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact detectives at 702-828-7777, or online here. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.