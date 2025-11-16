Suspect arrested in Piero's restaurant bombing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have arrested one of the suspects in connection with Piero's restaurant bombing that occurred early Thursday morning near the Las Vegas Strip.
Police say that two men dressed in black arrived at Piero's around 2:19 a.m. One of the suspects on a scooter placed the explosive near the unoccupied building. The bomb detonated minutes later, causing some damage.
FULL BRIEFING: Sheriff Kevin McMahill delivers details on bombing investigation
Metro Police received reports about a bombing around 10:36 a.m., when cleaning crews found the aftermath.
The suspect, 35-year-old John Navarro, was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention on Saturday.
He is being charged with:
- Possession, manufacture, dispose of an explosive device.
- Arson, first degree.
- Use of explosive device to damage/destroy property.
- conspiracy to commit arson, first degree.
- Carrying concealed weapon without permit.
- Posession of controlled substance — Flnztrpm/GHB/precursor.
- Possession of a stolen vehicle.
- Own/operate Vehicle chop shop.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact detectives at 702-828-7777, or online here. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
-
Police searching for suspect in Summerlin casino robberyOfficers got the call around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and quickly swarmed the area, even bringing in a helicopter to help secure a perimeter around the property.
LVMPD seeks help identifying road rage shooting suspectThe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared details about a road rage shooting in Las Vegas.
Three arrested in connection to Mesquite shooting and home invasion caseThree suspects arrested in Mesquite shooting and home invasion case. 19-year-old faces multiple charges including conspiracy to discharge firearm. 2 minors also charged.
LVMPD: Piero's restaurant bombing leaves no injuries, 2 suspects outstandingLas Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a small explosion Thursday after a "suspicious item" was left near Piero's Italian Cuisine on Convention Center Drive.