LVMPD: Bombing at Piero's restaurant leaves no injuries, 2 suspects outstanding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a small explosion Thursday after an "improvised explosive device" was left near Piero's Italian Cuisine on Convention Center Drive.

Police said no one was injured.

FULL BRIEFING: Sheriff Kevin McMahill delivers details on bombing investigation

[FULL PRESSER] LVMPD Sheriff Gives Details on Bombing Near Strip, No Injuries

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill told members of the media two men dressed in all black arrived at Piero's around 2:19 a.m. One of the suspects was on a scooter and placed the explosive near the unoccupied building, which detonated minutes later causing some damage.

The bombing was not reported to LVMPD until around 10:36 a.m. when the building's cleaning crew found the aftermath. "When we arrived, it became obvious to us that device had exploded," McMahill said.

LVMPD said there is no further threat that they are aware of or investigating. Both suspects are still outstanding.

The investigation is being coordinated through LVMPD's ARMOR and counterterrorism teams, along with the FBI and ATF.

Police have closed off the westbound and eastbound lanes on Convention Center Drive from South Las Vegas Boulevard to Paradise Road as they continue their investigation of the scene.

Drivers and members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.

Channel 13 crews are at the scene to get more information about the investigation. This report will be updated as we learn more.