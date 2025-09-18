Authorities investigating second shooting at NLVPD Traffic Division this week

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after a second shooting at the North Las Vegas Police Department's Traffic Division this week.
This latest shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers were inside the Traffic Division on North Palmer Street when they said they heard several gunshots outside the building. Officers saw that the south side of the building had been hit multiple times by gunfire.
Here's video from the scene provided by police:
The first shooting happened earlier this week. Officers learned of it on Monday when they saw damage to a wall inside the building.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
