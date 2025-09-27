Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NLVPD: Shooting in North Las Vegas under investigation, two victims confirmed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a viewer inquired Friday night about a possible shooting incident near Statz Street in North Las Vegas, Channel 13 reached out to North Las Vegas Police Department to get answers.

Here's what we learned.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

According to NLVPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Statz Street, confirming two victims at this time. Officials shared that no further information is available, as this incident is under active investigation.

