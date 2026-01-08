Nevada traffic deaths drop below 400 for the first time since 2021

A new report from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety says that overall, statewide traffic fatalities have been trending down nearly 10% in 2025 (381) compared to 2024 (420).
This is the first time that the Silver State has seen numbers under 400 fatalities since 2021, with 385 deaths.
For Clark County, the drop in traffic fatalities is more evident, from 296 fatalities in 2024 to 239 in 2025, a 19.3% drop.
Statewide pedestrian fatalities have also seen a decrease in deaths from 114 in 2024 to 111 in 2025. In Clark County, the difference is even more noticeable, with a drop in pedestrian fatalities from 97 deaths to 83, a 14.3% decrease.
Although the numbers show a reduction in overall traffic fatalities, several high-profile cases like the 12-car crash that killed three or the DUI crash that resulted in the death of an Arbor View High School student have the community continuing to call for safer streets.
WATCH | You can watch the full briefing from Metro Police about the joint task force
In December 2025, Metro Police announced a joint task force to curb traffic deaths and prevent future tragedies.
