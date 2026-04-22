Woman found dead, apparently battered lying on the sidewalk, Las Vegas Metro investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for additional details and witnesses after a woman was found dead on an east Las Vegas sidewalk.
It happened just after 8 a.m. on April 21 in the 3500 block of E Bonanza Road, in the area of N Pecos Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman and found her with apparent injuries. Medical personnel responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.
During the investigation, detectives determined the woman had been battered at some point during the night.
Officers are currently seeking any witnesses or additional video surveillance footage.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
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