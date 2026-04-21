Judge denies bail reduction for veteran charged in random shooting and standoff at Atomic Golf

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A judge denied a motion to reduce the $150,000 bail for a 39-year-old military veteran accused of shooting a woman and engaging in a six-hour standoff with police at Atomic Golf on April 18.

Watch the full court hearing here:

FULL HEARING: Judge denies bail reduction for veteran involved in Atomic Golf standoff

Andrew Mullen faces felony charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon, multiple counts of discharging a firearm from or within a structure or vehicle, and resisting a public officer with use of a firearm. During the incident, Mullen allegedly fired randomly, striking a woman. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Mullen's defense attorney argued for a bail reduction, citing Mullen's lack of criminal history and his status as a veteran with a 100% service disability rating for PTSD. He said Mullen served five years, including three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"This is not a case that's complicated. It's a mitigation case in my opinion, Your Honor, and I think he's earned with his five years of service his three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan," the defense attorney said.

The defense attorney explained that Mullen was working as an armed guard at Atomic Golf and panicked, believing people he had previously removed from the business were seeking revenge. The incident led to a six-hour negotiation with law enforcement to talk him down.

"He panicked, and what we ended up with is the facts that are, you know, that we're dealing with," he said.

The judge denied the motion, stating there was no change in circumstances since the initial bail was set on April 19. The judge noted that while Mullen's mental health issues are mitigating factors, he remains a danger to the community.

"I do believe even though there may be some mitigating factors, that what I know thus far is that he is a danger to the community," the judge said.

If Mullen posts bail, he will be placed on high-level electronic monitoring and is prohibited from possessing weapons. The judge also extended a no-contact order for 90 days, effective through July 21.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.

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