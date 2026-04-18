LVMPD: Suspect in custody following shooting, barricade near Las Vegas Strip

UPDATE

LVMPD has shared with us that the suspect involved was taken into custody "without incident."

ORIGINAL STORY

We're learning more details from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) about a shooting resulting in a barricade near the Strip this morning.

KTNV

According to LVMPD, a shooting broke out in the 1800 block of South Main Street. One person was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro initially shared that the suspect involved barricaded themselves in a nearby hotel, but we have since learned that they instead barricaded inside the business where the shooting took place. At this time, SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are on scene responding.

KTNV

LVMPD said that while there is "no known ongoing threat to the community," the public is advised to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.

The RTC shared that all lanes are blocked on Main Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to Oakey Boulevard.

KTNV

Channel 13 is on scene at this time, where we saw vehicles from Metro, North Las Vegas Police, Highway Patrol, and Henderson Police present.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.