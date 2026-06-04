Man fatally shot by friend during birthday celebration, arrest report reveals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning new details from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about a fatal shooting we first told you about on June 1.

Earlier this week, we shared that 26-year-old Jordan Garcia was booked into the Clark County Department of Corrections on the charge of open murder in relation to this incident.

WATCH | LVMPD's full briefing of the incident

FULL BRIEFING: One person dead after early morning shooting, Las Vegas Metro investigating

According to an arrest report we obtained from LVMPD, the shooting occurred during a birthday celebration for the victim, who was identified as Anthony Anderson.

Anderson, his girlfriend, and Garcia had met up at The Dive Bar on Maryland Parkway on May 31 as part of the celebration. Garcia was picked up from work by the two, who were also his roommates.

In an interview with Anderson's girlfriend, police learned that Garcia had only had a few drinks, and that Anderson had been drinking heavily that night. She shared with police that Garcia and Anderson "expressed affection for one another, referring to each other as 'brothers'" and had no history of conflict.

Around 4 a.m. on June 1, all three began to leave the bar. Though Anderson's girlfriend had agreed to be the designated driver, Anderson insisted on driving and an argument ensued. Anderson's girlfriend told Metro that Garcia tried to convince Anderson to let her drive at that time.

While sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle, Anderson's girlfriend heard a physical altercation happening outside, and found Anderson and Garcia on the ground together.

She said that she got out of the vehicle to break them up, and yelled for a bystander from the bar who was filming the incident to ask the bartender for help. The bystander, according to Anderson's girlfriend, stayed filming the fight.

After separating the men, Anderson's girlfriend turned to re-enter the vehicle when she "saw flashes in her mirror, which she assumed were from a gun." After seeing Anderson on the ground, she began screaming for someone to call 911.

LVMPD determined that seven rounds were fired from casings left at the scene.

An employee at the bar heard the shots and went to provide medical aid to Anderson, where he said that Garcia "stated something close to 'I shot him and he tried to fight me.'"

Police learned from Anderson's girlfriend that the gun involved was bought by Anderson, but was shared between him and Garcia. That particular evening, Anderson had the gun on him because Garcia was at work. She told officers that it was not unusual for Anderson to carry it.

Garcia was then taken by police to LVMPD headquarters for an interview, and "invoked his right not to talk and asked for his lawyer."