Investigation at southeast Las Vegas middle school leads to arrest of campus security monitor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A campus security monitor is jailed amid an investigation into unlawful contact with a minor, the Clark County School District announced on Wednesday.
According to information from CCSD, 43-year-old Antonio Vaughan was arrested on Tuesday, April 21 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Officials say his arrest stems from an investigation at Jack L. Schofield Middle School that began in February.
Court records show Vaughan faces seven charges, including lewdness with a child under 14, luring a child, and child abuse. He appeared in court on Wednesday morning, and a Las Vegas judge set his bail at $250,000.
Vaughan has been a CCSD employee since 2018 and was most recently assigned to campus security at Schofield Middle School, near Wigwam Avenue and Spencer Street in the southeast valley. He has been placed on unpaid leave, officials noted.
He's expected back in court at 8:30 a.m. on April 27.
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