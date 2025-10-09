Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer back in court after being found competent for trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tyson Hampton was back in court Thursday morning to begin preparations for his trial in the shooting and killing of a Las Vegas police officer.

Officer Truong Thai was responding to a domestic violence call in October 2022 when he encountered Tyson Hampton, who is accused of shooting and critically wounding him. Thai later died at Sunrise Hospital.

Hampton is facing nearly 30 charges, including murder with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder, assault, and battery. He has pleaded not guilty to the 28 charges he is facing.

He has been in and out of court for years while the court worked to determine his mental competency.

Hampton was initially ruled not competent in January of 2024. He was then taken to a state facility to receive psychiatric treatment.

Now that he has been re-evaluated, the courts determined Hampton is competent, and he will return to court on Oct. 23 for trial readiness.