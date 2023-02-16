24-year-old accused of shooting, killing Las Vegas police officer pleads not guilty to murder charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tyson Hampton, the 24-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Las Vegas police officer, pleaded not guilty on Thursday morning to 28 charges, including open murder.

Hampton appeared in Clark County District Court for an arraignment hearing to answer various questions from the judge and enter his plea.

Hampton is accused of opening fire on Officer Truong Thai and another officer, as they responded to a domestic battery call in October. Officer Thai was struck in the torso and died from his injuries at Sunrise Hospital the same day.

Prosecutors have filed a notice to seek the death penalty against Hampton, who is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail.

A jury trial date has been scheduled for February 2024, with a check on trial readiness planned for May of this year.