Prosecutors will seek death penalty for man accused of shooting Las Vegas police Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty in their case against Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, the man accused of killing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai in October.

Thursday, Clark County prosecutors filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case.

Hampton, 24, was arrested shortly after Thai was gunned down in the early morning hours of Oct. 13.

He was arraigned Feb. 2 on 28 felony charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and 18 counts related to discharging a firearm. Prosecutors say Hampton fired 18 shots that morning, killing Thai and wounding his girlfriend's mother.

Thai, 49, was a 23-year veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police who served as a patrol and training officer.

Steve Grammas, executive director of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, previously called for prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

"This should be a death penalty case," Grammas told reporters at a previous court hearing. "That is the expressions from myself and I believe all of our police officers. We're all upset that we have to be here to deal with a case because we lost one of our brothers."

The last execution of a convicted criminal in Nevada was in 2006, the Associated Press reports.