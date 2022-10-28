Live updates: Law enforcement community honors service, sacrifice of Office Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai will be laid to rest on Friday.

Thai was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic service call on Oct. 13. Shortly after Thai arrived on scene, body camera footage shows 24-year-old Tyson Hampton pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Thai and his partner fired back, but a bullet pierced his body armor and he was critically wounded. Sheriff Joe Lombardo died at Sunrise Hospital with his family close by. He was 49 years old.

Since his death, hundreds of tributes have poured in for Officer Thai, honoring him and the work he did on the front lines. He was a veteran of LVMPD, having been with the department since 1999. He served the community for 23 years as a patrol officer and trained many other new officers as they joined the force.

As his loved ones prepare to lay him to rest, the community remembers him as a hero who sacrificed his life for the safety of others.

Thai is survived by his 19-year-old daughter, Jada, who says she loved playing volleyball with her father.

Friday morning, law enforcement from Southern Nevada and across the state will join Thai's funeral procession as it travels through the Resort Corridor.

The procession will being at the Palm Downtown Mortuary and eventually arrive at Central Church in Henderson, where a memorial service will be held in his honor.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Follow live coverage of the procession and funeral service on KTNV throughout the morning.