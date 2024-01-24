Las Vegas police officer's accused killer found not competent for trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing Las Vegas police Officer Truong Thai was found not competent to stand trial on Wednesday.

Tyson Hampton was arrested on multiple charges after a domestic violence call in October 2022. Thai was shot and killed while responding to that call.

Hampton is facing nearly 30 charges including murder, attempted murder, battery and assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded not guilty to those charges last February.

In a recent court filing, Hampton's legal team wrote that they are concerned about his "severe and untreated mental health history."

His attorneys wrote that Hampton has not showered, groomed or changed his clothes in months, adding that he appears lethargic and doesn't do much but sleep.

Hampton refused to be transported to Clark County District Court for a hearing Wednesday morning in his case.

Two doctors who examined Hampton found him mentally incompetent, prompting Judge Christy Craig to rule that he could not stand trial at this time.

The ruling means Hampton will be transported to a state facility to receive psychiatric treatment. His competency can be re-evaluated in the future and, if he is found competent, he could be sent back to court to stand trial.

Thai, a 23-year veteran officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, was 49 when he was killed in the line of duty.

He was remembered by his father, Quang Thai, as a dedicated and dutiful father, brother, son and officer with a "phenomenal moral compass."