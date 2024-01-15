Report: Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer won't leave jail cell

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Las Vegas police officer has been mandated to come to court after exhibiting "paranoid and [bizarre] behavior".

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai was responding to a domestic violence call in October 2022. When officers arrived, they found Tyson Hampton sitting in a parked car. Thai asked Hampton to put his hands on the steering wheel. That's when body camera footage showed Hampton reach over to the passenger side of the car. As Thai was backing away, Hampton shot at officers. A bullet pierced Thai's body armor and he was critically wounded. He later died at Sunrise Hospital.

RELATED LINK: Funeral procession for fallen LVMPD Officer Truong Thai

Hampton is facing nearly 30 charges, including murder, attempted murder, battery, and assault with a deadly weapon. Last February, he pleaded not guilty to those charges. Prosecutors have previously stated they plan to seek the death penalty against Hampton, who is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail.

In new court documents filed last week, Hampton's legal team told the court they are concerned about his "severe and untreated mental health history". According to his attorneys, Hampton has not showered, groomed, or changed his clothes in months, he appears lethargic, and doesn't do much but sleep.

"He does not offer any information at all unless directly asked, at which times his answers are vague and he will only motion or whisper," the documents state in part. "He has been increasingly exhibiting paranoid and [bizarre] behavior."

Hampton's attorneys added that Hampton is refusing visits all together, they haven't seen him since mid-December, and jail staff said he now refuses to come out of his jail cell at all.

Court documents state that Hampton has been ordered to appear in court on Jan. 24 for a competency hearing.

A jury trial was originally scheduled to begin on Feb. 5. However, according to Clark County District Court records, that trial date has been canceled. In May 2023, prosecutors told the court they didn't believe that date would stick.

"We're doing everything that needs to be done with respect to the investigation and mitigation but I do not believe that the February trial is realistic," prosecutors said at the time. "I think both parties would agree."