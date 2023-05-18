Trial pushed back for man accused of killing Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More delays are pushing back the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer Truong Thai. On Thursday, Tyson Hampton was back in court where prosecutors said they needed more time to prepare before an official trial date can be set.

"We're working very hard. We're doing everything that needs to be done with respect to the investigation and mitigation but I do not believe that the February trial is realistic," prosecutors told the court. "I think both parties would agree."

Hampton is accused of opening fire on Officer Thai and another officer who were responding to a domestic battery call in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. When officers arrived, they found the 24-year-old sitting in a parked car. Thai asked Hampton to put his hands on the steering wheel. That's when body camera footage showed Hampton reach over to the passenger side of the car and while Thai was backing away, Hampton shot at officers.

Officer Thai was hit in the torso and taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died later that morning.

RELATED LINK: Funeral procession for fallen LVMPD Officer Truong Thai

Hampton is facing 28 charges including murder, attempted murder, battery, and assault. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges. Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty in this case.

The judge set a new court date for Aug. 17.