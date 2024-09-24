Jury has been selected for Michele Fiore trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This morning, jury selection began for Nye County's Justice of the Peace and former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore's fraud trial.

Her trial is expected to go for roughly two and a half weeks, wrapping around Oct. 10 or Oct. 11.

A total of 16 jurors have been selected: 12 on the jury and four alternates. Opening statements will begin Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Most evidence has been limited to Dec. 2018 through Feb. 2020, with some exceptions based on previous case law pertaining to the use of political action committee donations.

Fiore is facing seven total charges: six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

These charges come from allegations that Fiore misused over $70,000 in donations meant for a memorial statue honoring a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer, Alyn Beck, who was killed in 2014.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 13, Fiore organized a charity to fund the statue and promised donors that 100% of their contributions would go toward honoring officers who died in the line of duty.

Instead, prosecutors claim she used the funds for personal expenses, including political fundraising, rent, plastic surgeries, vacations and her daughter's wedding.

Court records named Gov. Joe Lombardo (who was then Clark County Sheriff) and local attorney David Chesnoff among the high-profile donors Fiore is accused of defrauding. In Tuesday's hearing, the prosecution indicated both would be potential witnesses in their case, along with Beck's widow, Nicole. Notably, Fiore's defense indicated they may ask Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to testify.

Fiore has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying in July outside the federal courthouse, "These allegations are repugnant."

WATCH: Michele Fiore speaks outside the federal courthouse after pleading not guilty

Michele Fiore calls allegations in federal indictment 'repugnant'

Who is Michele Fiore and what is her political history? Click here for the background. Fiore first ran for office in 2010, coming in second in a run for the 1st Congressional District. She was elected to Assembly District 4 in 2012, and served for two terms before mounting an unsuccessful bid for Congressional District 3 in 2016. In 2017, she won a seat on the Las Vegas City Council representing Ward 6 for a single term. During her time on the council, Fiore was appointed mayor pro tem but resigned after facing backlash over accusations that she made "racially charged" comments during a Clark County Republican Convention. She also faced a failed recall effort, a Federal Election Commission complaint, and a lawsuit over an alleged physical altercation with current Councilwoman and candidate for Las Vegas mayor, Victoria Seaman. A video of the incident sought by media organizations was deleted by city officials, but an investigation found both women played a part in the fight. In 2022, she announced a bid for governor with a gun-toting television ad, but later switched to run for state treasurer, a race she lost in the general election. Fiore was appointed justice of the peace for Nye County in December 2022. She won the June primary for re-election to that seat with 56.9% of the vote.

Channel 13 spoke with former District Attorney David Roger, who explained the challenges of proving guilt in high-profile cases.

"When you're dealing with a political figure or celebrity, the burden of proof is even greater for prosecutors," Roger said. "You take extra time to ensure you have enough evidence to prove your case beyond a reasonable doubt."

If convicted, Fiore faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud, with a potential total sentence of 140 years.