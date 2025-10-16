Ex-Las Vegas contractor sentenced for defrauding customers out of $350K

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Las Vegas contractor has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay nearly $350,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to defrauding multiple customers.

Steven Adinolfi, owner of S & E Contracting, doing business as Made in the Shade, was arrested in June by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on felony charges. Numerous complaints filed with the Nevada State Contractors Board, starting in late 2023, said Adinolfi defrauded victims upwards of $350,000 by taking payment for construction projects that were never performed.

The NSCB revoked Adinolfi's license at a disciplinary hearing in September 2023. Shortly after, the board partnered with the Attorney General's Office to pursue criminal charges.

Adinolfi pleaded guilty in July to one count of engaging in fraud or deceit in course of enterprise or occupation. He agreed to pay $349,868.07 to his victims.

As part of a plea deal, Adinolfi made an initial payment of $55,410 during his sentencing. District Court Judge Bita Yeager sentenced Adinolfi to 36 months of probation, during which he must keep a full-time job and pay the remaining $294,457.59 in restitution. If he fails to do so, he could face 2-8 years in prison.

“The sentence ordered by Judge Yeager exemplifies the value placed on Nevada’s construction laws and sends a bold message to those operating unlawfully that such actions will not be considered lightly when discovered,” said Nevada State Contractors Board Executive Officer David Behar.

“Our Board has established a collaborative relationship with the Attorney General’s office and will never hesitate to pursue the highest form of discipline for individuals who intentionally defraud and harm members of the public."

Victims of contractor fraud may be eligible for the Residential Recovery Fund that can result in an award up to $40,000. The fund is only available to single-family homeowners who hired licensed contractors and had damage during their project.

The NSCB says to stay cautious and alert when hiring a contractor, looking for these red flags: