Las Vegas contractor pleads guilty to ‘felony fraud and deceit,’ owing victims almost $350K

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Contractors Board (NSCB) has shared that a Las Vegas contractor has plead guilty to "one count of engaging in fraud or deceit in course of enterprise or occupation."

“Made in the Shade” owner Steven Adinolfi racked up consumer complaints against his business in 2023 after abandoning projects he had taken pay for, but had not finished, according to the NSCB.

The NSCB discovered that Adinolfi acquired over $350,000 from victims, which led to the revocation of his license at a disciplinary hearing in September, 2023.

With the Attorney General’s office, the NSCB said that criminal charges against Adinolfi were pursued shortly after the disciplinary hearing.

“When egregious and predatory contractors like Steven Adinolfi are convicted of felony charges and orders to pay full restitution, it demonstrates the commitment by the Nevada Attorney General to bring justice to victims who were harmed.” — David Behar, executive officer of the Nevada State Contractors Board

Adinolfi has “agreed to pay a total of $349,868.07 in restitution to the homeowner victims named by the prosecution in the criminal filing and/or the the Nevada State Contractors Board for reimbursement of claims paid out by the Residential Recovery Fund,” according to NSCB.

The Nevada State Contractors Board said that the Residential Recovery fund has awarded over $408,000 in claims filed by Adinolfi’s victims.

The State has agreed not to oppose probation if Adinolfi pays $55,410 before his sentencing, said the NSCB. The State will also agree to not oppose Adinolfi’s guilty plea withdrawal and reduce it to “a guilty plea of one count of conspiracy to commit a crime, a gross misdemeanor… with no further sentencing requirements” if Adinolfi pays an additional $50,000, the NSCB shared.

If he does not adhere to the plea agreement’s terms, Adinolfi could face being imprisoned in the Nevada Department of Corrections “for a minimum term of not less than one year and a maximum term of not more than 20 years, with additional fines not to exceed $10,000,” said NSCB.

“Being able to unify on these cases and advocate for the protection of consumers is our paramount objective and this case illustrated the unfortunate impact one individual can have on a community.” — David Behar, executive officer of the Nevada State Contractors Board

What to look out for

If you are considering seeking contractor work for your residence, the NSCB urges you to stay vigilant and look out for the following red flags:

