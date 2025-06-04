Ex-contractor arrested by LVMPD after reportedly defrauding seniors of over $350,000

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former contractor accused of defrauding people of over a quarter of a million dollars was arrested by Las Vegas police.

Steven Adinolfi is facing 21 felony charges, including fraud and obtaining money under false pretenses.

The complaints — many of which came from seniors — were first received in late 2023 and lasted over a four-month period.

The Nevada State Contractors Board eventually found that Adinolfi obtained more than $350,000 from his victims.

After revoking his license in September of 2023, the NSCB partnered with the Attorney General’s Office to pursue criminal charges.

“There is no disputing the harm caused when a contractor abandons a project after taking large down payments from consumers,” said NSCB Executive Officer David Behar. “We are grateful for the work of our investigators, the partnership with the Attorney General’s Office, and most importantly the consumers who came forward."

The NSCB cautions consumers to stay alert for the common red flags listed below, and notify the Board of any concerns or alleged unlawful activities they identify.

