Nevada contractors board warns homeowners about former patio company owners accused of $137K fraud scheme

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking to get some patio or awning work done this summer, the Nevada State Contractors Board (NSCB) is cautioning Southern Nevadans from working with two individuals associated with Patio Covers 4 Less (PCL).

The now-defunct business was owned by Ryan Bradley Vozzola and partner Amy Rusch. Both stand accused of operating fraudulent construction practices through allegedly abandoning projects and collecting more than $137,000 in down payments from consumers.

The NSCB said they received 40 consumer complaints about PCL and revoked their contractor's license in March 2025.

Facing felony charges, Vozzola and Rusch both surrendered to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department earlier this year, but have since been released. They currently are awaiting further judicial hearings later this month.

“While we applaud the progress being made to bring Patio Covers 4 Less owners to justice, their release back into the community means consumers are vulnerable once again to their predatory and fraudulent practices,” stated NSCB Executive Officer David Behar.

“It is imperative for homeowners to verify the license of any contractor they bring to their home and to report any suspicious or concerning activities during such interactions. This contractor demonstrated its character with aggressive and threatening language and pressured tactics. Consumers can learn how to protect themselves using the Board’s resources and hiring tips.”

The NSCB said many of the affected homeowners have filed for financial recourse through the board's Residential Recovery Fund, where they could receive up to $40,000 per claim once damages are validated.

How to verify a contractor

You can protect yourself from potential fraud by checking the NSCB's website for a contractor's license. Go to www.nscb.nv.gov or on their mobile app. You can also call their offices directly.

The NSCB said to check a contractor's license status to see if it is still "active" and in good standing. You can also check if they've faced any disciplinary action, and you can also verify if any contact and licensing information they gave you mirrors what the NSCB has on file.

Review other online resources from NSCB and be aware of red flags such as:

