Duane 'Keefe D' Davis to serve 40 years to life in prison for Tupac Shakur's murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Duane "Keefe D" Davis will serve 40 years to life in prison for the murder of Tupac Shakur.

The sentencing in a Clark County courtroom on Tuesday ends a lengthy chapter in true crime history and American pop culture. But the case won't end here, Davis and his attorney pledged. They were adamant that Davis plans to appeal his conviction.

Given the opportunity to speak at Tuesday's hearing, Davis told the court "I just want my stuff back that you took out of my house," referring to the warrant served at his Henderson home in 2023.

"I'm good," he said. "I'm gonna appeal this case, for sure."

[IN COURT] Opening statements in sentencing of 'Keefe D' Davis for Tupac Shakur's murder

Prosecutors never argued that Davis pulled the trigger the night Shakur was killed on the Las Vegas Strip, on Sept. 7, 1996. But they claim Davis' own words are evidence that he ordered the hit.

Under Nevada law, a person can be charged with murder if they helped another person in the act. Prosecutors argued Davis was a "shot-caller" for the South Side Compton Crips and provided the gun used in Shakur's killing.

On August 31, a jury convicted Davis of murder. Judge Carli Kierny presided over his sentencing.

WATCH: Judge Carli Kierny sentences Duane Davis for Tupac Shakur's murder

[IN COURT] Judge sentences Duane Davis to 40 years to life for murder of Tupac Shakur

"For three years, I’ve heard you say some variation of the same thing — to law enforcement, to BET, in your book," Kierny told Davis, "and it’s something like, 'Yeah, I was involved in this, but I’m different. I’ve moved on. I got out of Compton; I’m a grandfather now.'

"I’m here to tell you that’s not how this works, OK?" she continued. "You don’t get to take a man from his family. You don’t get to take his very life, his whole future from him, and just walk away from it. Especially when that man is Tupac Shakur. The world never forgot about him and his death, and neither did Las Vegas. It took us 30 years, but at this time, you are going to face justice for what you did on September 7, 1996."

Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa, and stepbrother Mopreme spoke about the impact the loss has had on their family:

[IN COURT] Tupac Shakur's sister, stepbrother speak at Duane Davis sentencing

In an emotional speech, Sekyiwa remembered her brother not just for his influence, but for his kindness. She mourned the future Shakur never got to see and the promises he never got to fulfill.

"I do believe that when you take a life like that, you deserve every minute — every minute — of the maximum amount of punishment, time to sit down and contemplate what you’ve done to this world — not just to me," Sekyiwa told the court.

Mopreme asked Kierny to impose the maximum sentence for Tupac's killing.

"'Pac didn't have a trial. All 'Pac got was a death sentence," he said. "So, the longest sentence possible, your honor. Thank you."