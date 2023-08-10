New body camera footage shows raid of home connected to Tupac Shakur murder case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Newly-released body camera footage shows SWAT teams carry out a Las Vegas search warrant last month in the renewed investigation into the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

In the video obtained by ABC News, officers can be heard calling out the man living inside, Duane Keithe Davis, known as "Keffe D," who has claimed he is only one of two surviving eyewitnesses to the murder of Shakur. Police order him out of the home and then move in to begin a search for a list of items that could tie him to the murder.

The faces of officers were blurred by Las Vegas Metro Police, and portions of the video have been redacted.

A source told ABC News that the bullets retrieved from inside the home during the search did not match the shell casings from the scene of the crime.

Shakur was shot multiple times while sitting in the passenger seat at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996. Suge Knight, the CEO of Shakur's record label, Death Row Records, was in the driver's seat. Knight is currently in prison for a 2015 fatal hit and run. He has refused to share with police any details on the shooting.

In 2018, Davis appeared in the BET documentary series, the Deathrow Chronicles, saying that he was in the car with the shooter.

In a search warrant obtained by Channel 13, police reported they seized magazine articles, computers, hard drives, and photos from the 1990s that apparently show individuals who could have been connected to Tupac's death. A copy of Davis' book, "Compton Street Legend" was also seized, according to the search warrant.

In the newly obtained body-worn camera video, officers are seen talking to Davis.

Investigators have long believed the gunman is likely already dead, the victim of a separate shooting two years after the drive-by shooting of Shakur. Sources tell ABC News that the current investigation could lead to an accomplice who was in the car with the gunman on that night.

Now so many years later, nobody has been arrested. The evidence pulled from that home seen in the body cam will be presented to a Las Vegas grand jury to decide if any charges will be filed.