Las Vegas police to test bullets found in Tupac-related Henderson house raid, source says

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 7:42 PM, Jul 25, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly three decades after Tupac Shakur's murder in Las Vegas, a string of new developments in the case are unfolding.

On July 18, law enforcement conducted a raid on a home in Henderson.

There, police seized many documents, laptops, and other pieces of evidence, including firearm cartridges.

Now, an LVMPD source has confirmed their investigators are planning to test bullets seized from a Henderson property related to the homicide case of Tupac.

As of now, investigators have zeroed in on the uncle of Tupac Shakur's suspected killer in this latest probe.

