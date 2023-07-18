Las Vegas police search Henderson home in connection with Tupac Shakur investigation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of Tupac Shakur.

On Monday, the department confirmed they searched a home in Henderson on Monday as part of the ongoing homicide investigation. However, officials said they have no further comment at this time.

The rapper was gunned down in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996.

Investigators said Shakur got into a fist fight with a man named Orlando Anderson. Police said they believe Anderson got a gun and drop up to a BMW that Shakur was in. The vehicle was stopped at a red light at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. That's when shots rang out. Anderson was killed in an unrelated shooting in Los Angeles not long after Shakur.

RELATED LINK: Lost Soul: 25 years since the murder of Tupac Shakur

However, there have been many unanswered questions over the years as police have continued to investigate the case. No arrests have ever been made.

WATCH FULL | Lost Soul: 25 years since the murder of Tupac Shakur

Last month, the rapper received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. In 2017, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.