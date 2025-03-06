'I ain't kill nobody': Duane Davis, Tupac murder suspect claims innocence in exclusive interview with ABC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an exclusive jailhouse interview with ABC News, 61-year-old Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the only suspect arrested in Tupac Shakur's murder, claims he's innocent.

"I'm innocent, I ain't kill nobody. Never did ever kill nobody... They don't have evidence against me," said Davis.

WATCH NOW:

Local News Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows Duane 'Keefe D' Davis' arrest Jarah Wright

In his interview with ABC, Davis asserts that he was in Los Angeles on the night that Tupac Shakur was killed near the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996.

"Prove that I orchestrated this, your key witness orchestrated this. They top witness is the lead suspect," said Davis.

Instead, the defense claims that Reggie Wright Jr., a former police officer and security guard for former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was involved. Wright was the person driving the car that Tupac was in the night they were gunned down.

Wright denies involvement telling ABC News, "It bothers me...because I was in charge of possibly protecting this young man,"

Prosecutors say that Davis incriminated himself in his 2019 memoir titled "Compton Street Legend."

But Davis retorts that he did not write his memoir and was fed information from the police.

"I should have said nothing," said Davis. He continued, "I'm being held against my will. I'm supposed to be out here enjoying my twilight. God got my back and God will see me through this."

Davis' trial has been moved to Feb. 9, 2026.

