New video shows prison fight between Keefe D and another inmate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have new video revealing details about the prison fight involving Duane 'Keefe D' Davis and another inmate.

Officers said Davis and the inmate started to exchange words and then got into a fight after Davis was returning from a personal visit.

Fight between Keefe D and inmate

You can see the two men starting to fight and then rolling around on the floor before officers pulled them apart.

Davis is now facing battery by a prisoner after a fight at the Clark County Detention Center, in addition to facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Davis has been in the detention center since he was arrested in 2023.

In January, Davis' attorney filed a motion to dismiss all charges on the grounds that his client's constitutional rights were violated by the state of Nevada. A judge denied the motion last week, upholding the murder charge.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His rescheduled trial is set for Feb. 2026.