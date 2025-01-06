Attorney for Keefe D files motion to dismiss Tupac Shakur murder case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The defense for Duane "Keefe D" Davis has filed a motion to dismiss all charges in the 1996 murder case of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur.

In the motion filed on Monday, Davis' attorney Carl Arnold claims that the State of Nevada has violated his client's constitutional rights.

A release from the defense further elaborates these claims, stating the violations are a product of "a 27-year delay in prosecution, lack of corroborating evidence, and failure to honor immunity agreements granted by federal and local authorities."

Arnold further claims the state's delayed prosecution has resulted in "irreparable harm" to Davis' defense.

"Key witnesses are deceased, and critical evidence has been lost, significantly impairing the fairness of any trial. Furthermore, the motion highlights a proffer agreement between Mr. Davis and federal authorities in 2008, which guaranteed immunity for information he provided regarding the case," the release states.

Charges against Davis stem from the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. For nearly three decades, the case remained cold.

In September 2023, police arrested the ex-gang leader based on old interviews and a 2019 memoir where Davis claimed he ordered Tupac's killing. Davis has remained in custody since his arrest.

Arnold continues to claim Davis' statements were not truthful, and his arrest led to alleged coerced confessions.

Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny denied Davis' request for bail in August after the legitimacy of the bond money was put into question.

Davis has pleaded not guilty.

A court date for Jan. 21 has been set to address the motion. The trial date for March remains.