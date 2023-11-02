Watch Now
Keefe D pleads 'not guilty' to murder in Tupac case, retains public defender

Duane "Keefe D" Davis
Posted at 2023-11-02T09:40:04-0700
and last updated 2023-11-02 13:10:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Duane "Keefe D" Davis appeared before Judge Tierra Jones for arraignment in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur on Thursday.

Davis, who is facing a murder charge for his role in the rapper's drive-by shooting, entered a 'not guilty' plea.

After losing his bid to hire local defense attorney Ross Goodman, special public defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano were appointed to represent him. Davis also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Both of Davis' attorneys told Channel 13 that they have "no comment" at this time. State prosecutors told Judge Jones that they are not seeking the death penalty.

Wolfson said this is "not the type of case worth seeking the death penalty."

Davis' family was also present in the courtroom on Thursday, but they also had no comment.

Ross Goodman was also in court. He said Davis couldn't meet the terms of the agreement, but he still supports Davis and "hopes to get back on the case later down the road."

Davis is due back in court for a status check on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

