Keefe D, Tupac's murder suspect, faces new charge after incident in jail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the suspect accused in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, faces a new charge following an incident while in custody, according to county records.

Davis, 61, was charged with battery by prisoner on Sunday at the Clark County Detention Center — where he has been in custody since his arrest in September 2023.

His bail for the battery by prisoner charge has been set at $50,000 and has a court date set for Tuesday. He still has a $750,000 bail amount for the murder charge.

Earlier this month, Davis' attorney filed a motion to dismiss all charges on the grounds that his client's constitutional rights were violated by the state of Nevada. A judge denied the motion last week, upholding the murder charge.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is set for March 17.