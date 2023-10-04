Suspect's own words about Tupac's murder helped lead to his arrest, evidence shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's becoming more and more apparent that Duane "Keefe D" Davis likely talked himself into his own indictment nearly three decades after the murder of rap superstar Tupac Shakur.

Tuesday, Channel 13 obtained more material — interview clips, photos and other information — that was seen by the Clark County Jury that indicted Davis.

In the interviews, all from the past few years, Davis details his involvement in the murder, of which police say he was the mastermind.

"I got no reason to lie," Davis says in one interview.

Davis admits to being one of four people in a white Cadillac the night of Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas. Shots fired from that vehicle ended up hitting Shakur and his driver that night, Suge Knight.

Shakur died six days after the shooting. Until last month with the arrest of Davis, nobody had ever been charged for the murder.

In interviews, Davis says it was his nephew, fellow gang member Orlando Anderson, who shot Shakur.

The shooting was allegedly in retaliation for a fight that happened between Anderson and Shakur — and a number of members of Shakur's crew — at the MGM Grand the night of the shooting.

"Yeah, he did his thing," Davis said in an interview when asked if Anderson shot Shakur.

Anderson died in a gang-related shooting in California in 1998.

Davis is set to be arraigned in a Clark County court room Wednesday morning. Channel 13 will be there at the Regional Justice Center to cover the proceedings.