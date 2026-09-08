Tupac Shakur fans gather on 30th anniversary of his death after conviction in case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans gathered on Monday at the Las Vegas intersection where Tupac Shakur was shot 30 years ago, leaving handwritten messages and taking pictures following last week's conviction of the only man ever charged in his murder.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett went to the intersection and heard from fans who came to remember the rap icon:

Tupac Shakur fans gather on 30th anniversary of his death in Las Vegas

At the intersection of East Flamingo and Koval, where the memory of Shakur remains alive, fans marked the anniversary of the rap icon's death following a jury's verdict that found former Compton Crips leader Duane "Keefe D" Davis guilty of first-degree murder after less than three hours of deliberation.

Tre Sumter, a Tupac Shakur fan, said he never expected the case to be resolved.

"I definitely thought that it would go unsolved forever," Sumter said.

Sumter said he hopes the conviction brings peace to those closest to Shakur.

"Just hopefully the conviction brings some comfort to his family," he said.

Antonio Ibarra, another fan visiting the intersection, reflected on what Shakur's death meant to his community.

"We lost our sense of community and unity because we just thought, oh well, here it goes back to the streets and the culture and the way we were killing each other, Black and brown, Blood and Crip," Ibarra said.

A gunman shot Shakur near the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996. He died from his injuries six days later. The shooting followed a fight involving members of the South Side Compton Crips and Death Row Records.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said the verdict spoke for itself.

"The jury delivered swift justice," Wolfson said.

Tupac's family thanked the jury for carefully listening to all the evidence. A family member described the moment the verdict was read.

"We both got chills and were so emotional, but, you know, we're just glad something finally happened in the case," the family member said.

Police arrested Davis in 2023. A grand jury accused him of obtaining a gun to seek revenge against Shakur.

Retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sgt. Chris Carroll said Davis' own words played a central role in the case.

"I can tell you exactly why it happened. It's happened because of Keefe D running his mouth," Carroll said.

Davis is expected back in court for sentencing on Oct. 13. Prosecutors expect Davis' lawyer to file an appeal, but said they feel secure in their evidence if an appeal moves forward.

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