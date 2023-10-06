New grand jury documents reveal what police found in Keefe D's Henderson home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New grand jury transcripts in the case against Keefe D for the murder of Tupac Shakur reveals more information on what police found at his Henderson home during their investigation.

Retired metro homicide detective, Clifford Mogg, described finding two giant bins of photographs including photo albums, magazines and numerous clippings of the murder of Tupac dating back to 1996.

RELATED: 'They didn't make a scene like last time': Police footage shows Duane 'Keefe D' Davis' arrest

They also found a search warrant from 1998 with a receipt from the former Monte Carlo Hotel, the same hotel he says Cory Edwards stayed at during the time Shakur was murdered.

Transcripts

Keefe D grand jury proceedings on September, 14 2023

Keefe D grand jury proceedings on September 28, 2023

Keefe D grand jury proceedings on August 10, 2023

Edwards, who since died, was a passenger in the white Cadillac with Keefe D the night of the shooting.

Retired metro homicide sergeant, Kevin Manning, also testified that he was in the room during Tupac Shakur's autopsy.

LATEST: Deal made between California authorities and 'Keefe D' could affect prosecution in Tupac case

He says Tupac had four gunshot injuries.