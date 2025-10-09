Driver pleads not guilty in crash that killed unborn baby, critically injured mom and son

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of driving drunk and causing the crash that killed a pregnant woman's unborn baby and injured several others pleaded not guilty in a Clark County courtroom on Wednesday.

Police say 27-year-old Maximiliano Chavez ran a red light at the busy intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Lane on Sept. 6, crashing into several vehicles.

The crash led to the death of Rebekah Dauz's unborn son and critically injured Dauz and her young son, Isaiah.

You can watch the full court hearing here:

IN COURT: Driver pleads not guilty in crash that killed unborn baby

After spending weeks in intensive care, Rebekah and Isaiah Dauz have since been released from the hospital, according to an update on a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the family's recovery.

Chavez faces seven felony charges that include four counts of DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and one count of reckless driving resulting in death.

He has since posted a $250,000 bond and was released from jail on high-level electronic monitoring. He is not allowed to drive, must stay out of trouble, and is not allowed to possess or consume alcohol.

Chavez has hired Robert Draskovich, who recently defended former Las Vegas police Sgt. Kevin Menon and also signed on to the defense team representing Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who is being prosecuted for the murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur.

Chavez's trial is scheduled to begin on April 27.