LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The attorneys now taking on the case of the only suspect arrested in Tupac Shakur's death spoke to members of the media on Tuesday.

Michael Pandullo and Robert Draskovich have been retained by Duane "Keefe D" Davis.

You can watch their full press briefing here:

[FULL PRESSER] New attorneys in 'Keefe D' Davis' case speak to media five months ahead of trial date

Davis was previously represented by attorney Carl Arnold.

However, according to Pandullo, Davis chose to change counsel after he was found guilty in a jailhouse fight earlier this year, equating it to a sports team changing leadership after coming up short.

However, Pandullo and Draskovich did clarify they are only representing Davis in the case surrounding the murder charge at this time.

Davis was arrested in September of 2023 in connection with the death of Tupac Shakur. He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

WATCH | Body camera footage shows Duane Davis' arrest in Henderson:

Las Vegas police release bodycam footage showing Duane 'Keefe D' Davis' arrest in Henderson

Earlier this year, Davis attempted to have his murder case dismissed, arguing that he never should have been charged with murder because of immunity agreements he says he reached years ago with federal and local authorities.

However, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny said in a decision issued in January that Davis had provided no proof of any immunity deals and that “the state of Nevada has never offered” him a deal.

Pandullo and Draskovich said they are still familiarizing themselves with the case as they were just retained as Davis' attorneys last week, they said. However, they said they are preparing to file a number of motions within the next few weeks as they get caught up to speed.

While they said "a lot" needs to be done to prepare for trial, the attorneys said they do anticipate being ready by the current trial date of Feb. 9, 2026.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE