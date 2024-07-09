Lawyers for Duane 'Keefe D' Davis file motion for judge to reconsider bail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lawyers for Duane "Keefe D" Davis have filed a motion for a Las Vegas judge to reconsider granting him bail.

Davis is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Davis' home in Henderson was raided last July and Davis has been in jail since last September after a Nevada grand jury handed down a new indictment.

WATCH: Police footage shows Duane 'Keefe D' Davis' arrest

Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows Duane 'Keefe D' Davis' arrest

Two weeks ago, a Clark County judge denied bail for Davis and said he failed to prove his bond was obtained through legal sources.

Judge Carli Kierny heard arguments and reviewed financial records, which had been submitted by Cash Jones, a music record executive who also goes by the name Wack100 and represents artists like Blueface.

According to Kierny's ruling, Jones "testified he was bonding out Mr. Davis because Mr. Davis was fighting cancer and had been a pillar of the community, [however] his previous interviews with [YouTuber] VladTV suggested another motive."

She also stated records that were provided to the court were "insufficient" to show the funding came from a legitimate source, records showed withdrawals from Jones' account from December 2023 to May 2024, and they don't show "many of the larger deposits to these accounts, only that they were made via wire transfer."

On Monday, attorney Carl Arnold, who is representing Davis, filed a new motion asking Kierny to reconsider her ruling.

The motion brings up the fact that Nevada has a Son of Sam or Slayer Statute, which prohibits killers from profiting from writings or shows about their crimes. However, Arnold writes that Davis is not a killer as defined by that statute.

"Mr. Davis is presumed 'innocent' until proven to be guilty and is not subject to the provisions of 41B that prevent him from deriving any benefit from his life story, including any alleged participation in the murder of Mr. Shakur," the motion reads in part.

The motion also addressed Kierny's concerns about missing or incomplete financial paperwork, stating only records through May were provided at the previous hearing.

"The records for June 2024, were not immediately available at the time of the hearing, but have now been provided to the court," the motion reads.

According to court records, Davis is scheduled to be in court on July 23.

