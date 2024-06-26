Judge denies bail for Duane 'Keefe D' Davis ahead of Tupac murder trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County judge has denied bail for Duane "Keefe D" Davis, citing he failed to prove his bond was obtained through legal sources.

On Tuesday, Judge Carli Kierny heard arguments about granting Davis' release to house arrest with electronic monitoring but said she would review financial records, which had been submitted by Cash Jones, a music record executive. He also goes by the name Wack100 and represents several artists like Blueface.

Jones appeared in court via an internet video link and said he paid 15% of the bail amount, or $112,500, as a "gift" from his business accounts. Jones claimed there is no contract or financial agreement with Davis in exchange for bonding him out.

However, prosecutors brought up an interview that Jones did with YouTube podcaster VladTV, where Jones stated he would bond out Davis if Davis would do a TV series on his life.

"It's only $75,000," Jones said in the interview. "I've been thinking about going to get him with the stipulations that I'll do the series on it."

Jones claimed he said things on the podcast that weren't entirely accurate in order to drive up views.

"That's what I said to Vlad but Keefe D is already involved with somebody. I have no contracts with him," Jones said. "Before you go on Vlad, you have a discussion about what you're going to talk about and what needs to be said to draw up views. There's nothing about Vlad and nothing about YouTube that says that we're being truthful about what we're saying for entertainment."

Prosecutors also played a jailhouse phone call between Jones and Davis where they are heard discussing a contract.

"You got to remember, this s*** can set you up for the rest of your life," Jones says in the call. "I will get you out and then we'll sit down and talk about all that."

Davis also testified on Tuesday and said he believed he needed his wife's signature to bond out so he lied to her about the source of the money in order to get signature. He said he later found out that her signature wasn't needed.

At the end of Tuesday's hearing, Kierny said she was left "with more questions than answers."

WATCH: Carl Arnold, Duane 'Keefe D' Davis, discusses Tuesday's bail source hearing

Duane 'Keefe D' Davis' lawyer Carl Arnold discusses bail source hearing

Ultimately, Kierny agreed with prosecutors and handed down a ruling on Wednesday, stating Davis' request for bail has been denied.

"While Mr. Jones testified he was bonding out Mr. Davis because Mr. Davis was fighting cancer and had been a pillar of the community, his previous interviews with VladTV suggested another motive," the ruling reads in part.

The ruling states records that were provided to the court are "insufficient" to show the funding came from a legitimate source and that withdrawals were made to Jones' account from December 2023 to May 2024. However, they don't show "many of the larger deposits to these accounts, only that they were made via wire transfer." The wire transfers didn't have names attached to them and Kierny said the court wasn't given additional documentation to show where the wire transfers came from.

Clark County judge denies Duane Davis' bail by jarah.wright on Scribd

Davis has been in jail since last September, when he was arrested on murder charges in relation to Shakur's death.

WATCH: "They didn't make a scene like last time": Police footage shows arrest

Las Vegas police release bodycam footage showing Duane 'Keefe D' Davis' arrest in Henderson

A Nevada grand jury handed down that murder indictment based on evidence, including several computers, a cell phone, hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-caliber bullets, two "tubs containing photographs", and a copy of Davis' memoir. The evidence was taken from Davis' home in Henderson during a raid last July.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 4. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.