Defense for Duane 'Keefe D' Davis files motion for new trial due to 'juror misconduct'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The defense for Duane "Keefe D" Davis has filed a motion for a new trial regarding a jailhouse fight Davis was found guilty of, arguing there was juror misconduct that would interfere Davis' right to a fair trial.

On April 9, the jury would find Davis guilty in a jailhouse fight that occurred with an inmate in 2024. He was found guilty on two counts: guilty of battery of a prisoner and challenges to fight.

The defense claims that a juror was discussing the case with other jurors before closing arguments during a lunch recess. The court had instructed jurors not to discuss anything related to the case.

“Our justice system depends on jurors respecting the Court's clear instructions to ensure fair trials. In this case, a juror openly disregarded those rules and engaged in discussions reflecting preconceived opinions about the central issues before deliberations began. This clearly violates Mr. Davis's constitutional right to a fair trial, and we seek immediate relief through a new trial,” said Carl Arnold, lead counsel for Davis.

The defense says that under Nevada law, a new trial may be granted for juror misconduct.

The motion has been filed and is awaiting review.

