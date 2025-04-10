LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused in the 1996 fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur has been found guilty in an unrelated case involving a jailhouse fight.

WATCH | Jury finds Duane "Keefe D" Davis guilty in jailhouse fight

Jury finds Duane 'Keefe D' Davis guilty in jailhouse fight

On Wednesday, a Las Vegas jury found Duane "Keefe D" Davis (also spelled "Keffe D") guilty on two counts: battery by a prisoner and challenges to fight.

This all stems from a incident earlier this year in which Davis was involved in an altercation with another prisoner after returning from a personal visit.

Video shows altercation between Keefe D and another inmate

Fight between Keefe D and inmate

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27.